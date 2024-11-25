Cops have busted two women who were allegedly behind a R2 million Thailand holiday scam. The suspects aged 59 and 53, were arrested in Strand on Friday, according to police spokesman Lt Col Malcolm Pojie.

In June, the Daily Voice reported that a large group of aunties and uncles who paid for a dream holiday to Thailand was left in the lurch after their agent allegedly ran off with over R2 million. The group of about 80 people were informed a week before their long awaited trip that they were not going anymore. At the time, Sharon Lategan from Strand said in her area they were a group of 10 mense, all over sixty-years-old, and they paid R26 000 each to Prudence November of Angelique’s Tours.

Thailand holiday RAGOUT She said they trusted Prudence: “She would organise successful boat trips to Namibia and people would come back impressed.” She said they paid up for the trip in December 2023 and in February 2024 they received their itinerary and she even googled all the hotels to make sure they were real. As they neared the departure date of 20 June, Prudence told them to start packing, even though they didn’t receive any tickets yet.

But then Prudence dropped a bombshell that the trip was cancelled and the anxious group called a meeting. Sharon said: “At the meeting, someone who said she was a lawyer said that we are not going to Thailand nor are we getting our money back.” When contacted, Prudence refused to give details of why the trip bombed.

Pojie says following investigations by the Provincial Commercial Crimes Investigation Unit, two women were arrested in Strand on Friday, “in connection with fraud amounting to approximately R1.9 million, meant for a promised trip to Thailand.” He said: “Investigation reveals that between 1 June 2022 to 30 July 2024, a total number of 80 victims saw an advertisement on social media platforms about a trip to Thailand. “On the advertisement, it was stated that each person should pay an amount of R26 000, which will include travelling as well as the accommodation costs.