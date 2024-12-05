One of the two women accused of defrauding pensioners out of almost R2 million after paying for a trip to Thailand has piemped her co-accused. Prudence November, 53, and Beneta Jansen, 59 appeared in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court for fraud after being in custody since 22 November after 80 people came forward after the two tour facilitators failed to get them to Thailand.

On Wednesday, during the unopposed bail application, both accused presented affidavits and investigator Warrant Officer Mkhetshane testified. In her affidavit, November said: “I did not commit any crime, I am innocent. I intend to plead not guilty to the charge. “I took the amount of R1 500 per client who paid as part of commission due to me.

“I had 21 clients and therefore held back R31 500 which is the amount of my commission for the work that I had done. “I paid over R550 000 to Accused 1, I was not aware she took money to the tune of R1.9m. I didn't commit any crime. I deny that I committed any crime.” Sick: Beneta Jansen claims she is not well. Picture: supplied November assured the court that she would continue to assist the police in the investigation.

In the packed courtroom, co-accused Jansen’s lawyer Advocate Peter Cyster told the court that his client had just had a knee operation and she suffers from ailments and asked the court to grant bail. The lawyer read his client’s affidavit: “I am unemployed. Living a steady personal life. “I have never been convicted, no warrants and no pending matters. My health is deteriorating. I suffer from asthma, arrhythmia, arthritis and hypertension.”

Cyster told the court that in prison Jansen didn’t get adequate medical treatment. And this was not about whether his client is guilty or not. Warrant Officer Mkhetshane said the 80 pensioners responded to an advertisement on social media. “One person had to pay R26 000, they were supposed to depart in 2023 or 2024, the departure date came and went.

“They went to the police, there were other victims outside the province, in the Eastern Cape, Bloemfontein and Pretoria. “All the complainants never went to Thailand, they never received their money back.” When the defence said they could only afford R3000, the State prosecutor asked: “ Where is the money, it's somewhere out there unless it was used.