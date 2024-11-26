Two alleged fraudsters face 80 counts of fraud related to a Thailand trip that never materialised. Beneta Jansen and Prudence November are accused of collecting R1.9m from groups of people last year and then running off with the kroon.

They appeared in Somerset West Magistrates Court on Monday following their arrest on Friday. According to the State’s case, the two ran a fictitious travel agencies. The State prosecutor said: “Victims came forward after they paid in monies as they were supposed to go to Thailand and they have not gone on the trips. The companies have been registered in their names.”

The State said this was a schedule 5 offence as the amount is more than R100 000 and the bail is opposed. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “The State alleges that they posted on social media about a trip to Thailand for R 26 000 per person which was never realised. “Potential fraud amounts to R1 916 750. Their case has been remanded until 4 December 2024 for bail application. They remain in custody.”

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the victims are from Gauteng, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape and Western Cape. He adds: “The cases were centralised in the Western Cape and upon completion the suspects were interviewed and were unable to provide a satisfactory explanation of what happened to the money.” Kwaad: Victim Lenet Favier wants her kroon. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / Independent Newspapers Outside court, Lenet Faviers said if she is not going to get her money back then the accused can stay behind bars.

The kwaad victim tells the Daily Voice: “This would have been my first trip with Prudence. “I heard about it from a friend, she forwarded me the poster of Prudence, and that is why I contacted her, but she didn’t inform me about Beneta. “My family was very disappointed and now I will never trust anybody [travel agents] again.”

A woman who identified herself as November’s sister believes she is innocent. She says: “I know my sister and I know she didn’t do whatever the people are accusing her of. She must get bail, God willing she will get bail.” Thailand holiday RAGOUT November previously told the Daily Voice that her lawyer was sorting out alles, but would not explain what happened to the money.