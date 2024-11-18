A Mamre man is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today on terrorism charges after a bomb threat last week. The incident last Monday saw a municipal building being evacuated as commuters in Bellville reported there had been a bomb scare at the taxi rank.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi says a multi-disciplinary team including the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit investigated the threat and nabbed a 49-year-old man for contravention the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorism and Related Activities Act. Vukubi explains: "On 11 November telephone calls were allegedly made to the Community Service Centre at the Bellville SAPS by an unknown male who threatened that explosive devices were placed at the Department of Water and Sanitation in Bellville, the Transnet Building in Bellville South and Bellville Taxi Rank. “The same threat was later made telephonically to the Road Traffic Emergency toll-free number on the same day."

Detectives found that after the calls were made, the SIM card was placed in a different cellphone. "A suspect was subsequently identified and a warrant of arrest was issued. On Friday, 15 November 2024, a search and seizure operation was conducted in Mamre where several evidential material were seized,“ says Vukubi. Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, confirms they were alerted to the threat.