A Sea Point woman says she was left shook after her dog was attacked by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers at Sea Point Promenade. And Louise Slattery says this is not the first encounter she’s had with the same dogs.

In September last year, she was walking her dog Java when they were both attacked and she had to get medical help. On Thursday​, she decided to go back to the plek when her black hondjie was mauled by the same Staffies. “One dog was on the leash and the other wasn’t. It’s a public area, dogs should be on a leash. The guy who came to help me had a three-year-old child with him, and my first thought was, what happens if a child gets attacked?

“The dogs that attacked me attacked my dog six months ago and I ended up in hospital needing stitches.” She says at the time the owners of the staffies gave her a wrong phone number and she could not contact them regarding her medical bills. Slattery says on Thursday afternoon while she and Java were enjoying the ocean view, the dogs started chasing after a scared Java while the owners, a man and a woman in their late 50s, were still a lang pad away.