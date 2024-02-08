The mense of Temperance Town in Gordons Bay are rejoicing after the last Appolis brother was arrested on charges of assault and business robbery on Sunday evening. According to the residents, the brothers have unleashed a reign of terror on them for years.

Jacobus Appolis is the older brother of Charles Appolis, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend Nadia Lotz in 2023 by slitting her throat and stabbing her in the head while they were driving with friends in Strand. On Sunday, angry community members from Tempie took it upon themselves to search for Jacobus who was wanted for breaking into a liquor store, and also assaulting a 64-year-old woman with a gun. Jacobus who was wanted for breaking into a liquor store, and also assaulting this 64-year-old woman with a gun. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters When they found him, he ran into a local store where he stood with a long knife, threatening anyone who approached him.

Eventually cops managed to arrest him after community members cornered him again later in the evening. Community safety activist Chris Arendse says they do not want to see either of the brothers outside again. Arendse says: “Our people have been terrorised for years. Whenever you hear of robberies or assault then its Jacobus. He harasses everyone, he is the evil in the community.”

He says on Sunday he received a call from his terrified daughter saying that the skurk was walking in front of her. Arendse adds: “That is how scared everyone is, they don't trust him because he is always harassing people. I told her to stop walking and turn around, I will come fetch her. “Later the day we heard that the community was planning to hand him over to the police, and then he was eventually arrested.”

The pensioner who Jacobus attacked on Saturday says she is happy he was arrested. The traumatised woman says: “The day he attacked me, I was walking to the shop. He heard us talking about the bottle store robbery, then he approached us. BEHIND BARS: Bro Charles Appolis “He took out the gun, hit me over my head and in my mouth and picked me up and then threw me to the ground.”