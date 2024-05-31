Three alleged hitmen of the Hard Livings gang are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the murder of a teen, who allegedly left the gang to join their rivals. In a shocking twist, a source has revealed that two of the suspects are also accused of murdering his older brother in January.

The shooting in Thames Walk on Wednesday morning saw police and forensic teams surround the body of the 19-year-old member of the Clever Kids gang. He was shot in the head five times at close range while visiting his mother’s home in HL territory. According to a Daily Voice source the trio were busted by Manenberg police shortly after the shooting and during the investigation it was found that the main gunman had recently appeared in Wynberg Regional Court for the attempted murder of cops in February this year. “His older brother was also an HL who jumped kamp to the Clever Kidz and was warned to stay out of the area and when he didn't they shot him. The teen then subsequently stabbed an HL on the railway line and a murder case was registered in Gugulethu.