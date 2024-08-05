An alleged teen mert from Ottery is set to appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today after being busted with tik and Mandrax worth nearly R60 000. Police spokesperson, Captain Wynita Kleinsmith, says the 19-year-old was arrested on Friday after cops received a tip-off about a male on a veldjie who was in possession of drugs. Cops spotted him with a black plastic bag in his right hand.

“The male then walked into a yard by a wendy house on the field and stood behind the makeshift fence. The officers approached the male and he dropped the bag and attempted to get away. The officers got hold of him and found a large quantity of drugs.” Kleinsmith says officers confiscated 400 whole mandrax tablets and 480 packets of tik with a total of R58 400. Np fear: Unidentified teen mert was busted. Picture: supplied Upon further investigation it was found that the teen was part of the No Fear child gang which is a splinter group of the Yuru Katte.

A representative of the Grassy Park Community Police Forum, who asked not to be named, says: “They were operating for two years quietly under the Katte but they are laaities aged between 12 and 19 who call themselves the No Fears and that is exactly what they are. “They are fearless and run amok with the gangs and are even behind the street robberies in Ottery. “Recently Grassy Park detectives arrested eight of them but due to their age they were just let go by the courts.