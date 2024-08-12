Elsies River residents are remaining toebek about the shooting of a 32-year-old woman, allegedly by her teen boyfriend on Saturday morning. Videos taken at the scene in Berbas Street show a large group of residents surrounding a police van as officers are seen loading the 19-year-old berk into a police van.

As officers leave the scene an angry resident is heard shouting, ‘Djy is ‘n dom n***, djy’’. But just a day later residents and relatives refused to speak about what led up to the shooting, with a pastor violently chasing away the media from the victim’s family home. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the murder.

He reports: “Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Saturday at 2.40am at a premises in Berbas Street, Leonsdale, Elsies River, where the body of a 32-year-old woman was found are under investigation. “According to reports, members received a complaint of a woman that had been shot and, on arrival, found the body lying in the front yard with a bullet wound in the left cheek. “She was declared deceased by medical personnel. The motive behind this incident forms part of an ongoing police investigation.”

Van Wyk says several hours later cops arrested the suspect: “He will appear in the Goodwood Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of murder.” Anger: CPF’s Mukaddam. Picture: David Ritchie Imraahn Mukaddam of the Elsies River Community Policing Forum says information is limited: “All we know right now is that the lady’s boyfriend shot her and that he has been arrested. “We cannot give any more information around the actual crime.