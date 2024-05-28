Cops are investigating shocking claims by one of the men convicted of the murder of slain Heinz Park teen, Janika Mello, that he falsely implicated his co accused. This was revealed at the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Leeroy Rose and Allester Abraham were found guilty on two counts of rape and one of murder by Judge Pearl Andrews. Janika, who was a Grade 6 pupil at Northwood Primary School in Woodlands, was raped and killed in August 2019. Sentencing proceedings were hamstrung as Abraham’s lawyer could not attend court due to illness and the case was postponed to 3 June.

Janika’s family were then called to a meeting with the state prosecutor where they were informed of the claims made by Rose. Ouma Pauline Butler, 59, says following their conviction, the two accused had an argument in the van on their way to Pollsmoor. “Apparently Leeroy was bragging that he told lies when he implicated Allester in the murder. A private attorney informed the state prosecutor and he sent the investigating officer to interview everyone in the van who confirmed what Leeroy said but they explained to us that before the argument, Allester was seen talking to some of the guys so they are also investigating whether the whole thing was a set up. The court found Allester guilty based on the evidence in the trial and not on what Leeroy said so at this stage we are waiting to see what Allester’s lawyer is going to do now.”