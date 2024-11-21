The family of a 14-year-old girl who was initially reported as missing has heard the harrowing details of her kidnapping and rape in court. On Wednesday, Burundi nationals Isaac Murishi, Paul Bucumi and David Ndayisasa appeared in Wynberg Magistrates Court.

They were busted days after the Samora Machel teenager was snatched as she walked to the gym near her home on Tuesday, 12 November. Her family went to report her missing the following morning. They only learnt the girl had actually been kidnapped last Friday when they spoke to her abductors. The victim’s aunt told the Daily Voice: “She is not someone who would disappear and not tell us where she is. So when she didn’t return, we knew that something was wrong.

“After reporting it to the police, we still called her number and we couldn’t reach her. “We finally got a response when we called with our neighbour’s phone number.” The aunt recalled the chilling words from the kidnappers.

She says: “They said we must give them a R10 000 ransom or give them the victim’s cousin, who is also 14 years old. “We didn’t indicate that we didn’t have the money but we thought we would trap them with the assistance of the police. We were then informed that she had been rescued.” Police nabbed the men on Sunday and Monday at a house in Parow Valley.

They have been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, rape and extortion. The State prosecutor said the accused were positively identified by the 14-year-old victim. The court heard: “On the date of 12 November, the victim was reported missing by the family of the victim and on 14 November the police received information of the whereabouts of the victim.

“They proceeded with [the] investigation which led them to the location of the victim on the Sunday at an address in Parow Valley. “They found individuals who are foreigners, men and women including a hostage, the victim who was held in a room at the back of the house.” The prosecutor continued to read an affidavit from the victim explaining that she had come from school when she decided to go to the gym.

He added: “She packed clothes and left the house and on the way, a silver car stopped next to her, she noticed that this car was following her. There were two men, foreign nationals, in the car, they demanded she get in the vehicle. “She refused, however, one of the occupants alighted and took out the firearm and forced her in the vehicle and drove off to a certain address outside the area of Samora Machel.” The prosecutor said when the victim arrived at the house she was placed in the room.

He added: “She said Accused 1, Murishi, demanded she undress herself and proceeded to rape her. “There were also two more men who went inside, one of them was guarding her and would offer something to eat. “While she took a shower, Bucumi entered and attempted to rape her but Murishi stopped him.