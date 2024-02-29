Ricardo Mackenzie, Western Cape Minister of Mobility, says this week, the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) officials were working overtime to assist minibus taxi operators who still need to collect their revised operating licence conditions, as the ‘interim agreement’ of the Mini-Bus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) comes to an end on 29 February 2024.

“We are concerned that more than half of licences have not been collected. I urge all minibus taxi operators who have not yet ‘uplifted’ their amended operating licence to do so immediately. There is no cost involved,” the minister says.

“Since December 2023, our officials have travelled across the province, setting up a mobile office in local venues and minibus taxi ranks to make it easier for operators to ensure that they have all their documentation in order.”

The PRE conducted a review of its generic and mode-specific operating licence conditions in October 2023 as part of the ongoing work of the MBTTT to address challenges in the minibus taxi industry.