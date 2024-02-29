Taxi drivers have been urged to collect their amended operating licences.
Ricardo Mackenzie, Western Cape Minister of Mobility, says this week, the Provincial Regulatory Entity (PRE) officials were working overtime to assist minibus taxi operators who still need to collect their revised operating licence conditions, as the ‘interim agreement’ of the Mini-Bus Taxi Task Team (MBTTT) comes to an end on 29 February 2024.
“We are concerned that more than half of licences have not been collected. I urge all minibus taxi operators who have not yet ‘uplifted’ their amended operating licence to do so immediately. There is no cost involved,” the minister says.
“Since December 2023, our officials have travelled across the province, setting up a mobile office in local venues and minibus taxi ranks to make it easier for operators to ensure that they have all their documentation in order.”
The PRE conducted a review of its generic and mode-specific operating licence conditions in October 2023 as part of the ongoing work of the MBTTT to address challenges in the minibus taxi industry.
Following intensive stakeholder and industry consultation, the updated conditions were published at the end of November 2023, helping to clarify the requirements for transporting passengers safely and legally.
Mackenzie says: “I want to thank municipalities for their meaningful engagement as transport planning authorities. I also want to thank SANTACO-Western Cape for embracing the process and providing valuable input on behalf of its regions, associations, and members.”
For assistance with licensing and regulatory issues, the PRE can be contacted on 021 483 0240, [email protected] or in person at the Vangate Shared Service Centre in Athlone.