After walking out of court for over a year, Likhona Mgidi had to instead turn the other way on Thursday as he was taken to the mang after he was sentenced. A smartly-dressed Mgidi had to take out his earrings, remove his belt and kwaai Nike takkies before heading down to the holding cells of the Mitchells Plain Regional Court.

Mgidi was found guilty of causing the deaths of sisters Nurah, 2, and Nishaat Thomas, 6, on 3 March 2023, when he sped through a red robot and crashed into their father’s car on the corner of Merrydale Avenue and Wespoort Drive. The court heard that the Toyota Quantum taxi was overloaded with passengers, and that Mgidi was speeding as he was chasing another load in the rush hour. Gone too soon: Nishaat and Nurah. Pictures: supplied Before proceedings started, Mgidi’s lawyer could be heard telling his client “to take whatever sentence he got and just soldier on”.

Mgidi’s lawyer had asked the court for a four-year suspended sentence, stating that her client was young, was a first-time offender, showed remorse and had two young children himself. However, the magistrate said: “The accused before court was negligent in the highest degree. “He was speeding, disregarding the safety of the passengers and road users, he jumped a red traffic light by driving on the white line and through traffic.

“Yes, the accused is young, but he drove without a licence for six years, endangering the lives of other road users. “The court therefore finds that the only suitable sentence is direct imprisonment.” Mgidi was sentenced to eight years for two charges of culpable homicide, and six months or a fine of R3000 for driving without a licence.

Relief: Abduragmaan and Raihaana. Picture: supplied He was also found unfit to possess a firearm. As the ruling was made, sighs of relief could be heard in the gallery, with the girls’ father Abduragmaan embracing his wife Raihaana, while she cried. Outside court, Abduragmaan thanked everyone who supported them.