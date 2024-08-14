A taxi driver has been arrested for assaulting and stabbing three Ghost Squad traffic cops who were patrolling on the N2 highway. On Monday, the officers noticed a driver transporting school children overtaking other vehicles on the shoulder of the road near Borcherds Quarry.

The City’s mayco for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith, said the officers tried to pull the driver over but he refused and a chase ensued. “They eventually managed to box the vehicle in near Duinefontein Road, with the assistance of their colleagues, and the driver was informed that he would be arrested for reckless and negligent driving. “While attempting to place the suspect in handcuffs, he resisted and instead assaulted the officer by stabbing them in the head, using his vehicle keys.

“He then grabbed hold of a second officer’s pepper spray and attacked the officers using the canister while punching and kicking them.” Smith said the man jumped back into his vehicle and ejected three learners before speeding off, with other officers in hot pursuit. “He was again boxed in, but jumped over the N2 median wall and ran away in the direction of Bonteheuwel.

“The driver was arrested at the Green Point Traffic Department a short while ago (yesterday) when the owner of the taxi brought him in. “He will be charged with assault and reckless and negligent driving” Smith said. Smith said the assaulted officers were taken by ambulance to N1 City Hospital, and the incident has been reported to police.

He said in another incident, an officer was hit by a passing vehicle yesterday morning during a checkpoint on the Klipfontein Service Road in Athlone. “The officer was taken to hospital for medical treatment and the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time and the incident is being investigated,” he said. “This is also why the City will be amending legislation imminently to permit for more effective enforcement relating to public transport.