Tributes have been pouring in following the death of a well-known taxi driver who was gunned down in cold blood. Moosa Joseph, 25, was shot and killed while seated behind the steering wheel of a white Toyota Quantum.

The shooting took place at the corner of Retreat Road and 11th Avenue in Retreat on Wednesday afternoon. According to a source, the father of two was ambushed while he was waiting for commuters. The source explains: “He was standing waiting for people but I can’t really say what happened.”

Moosa Joseph killed. Picture: Supplied Joseph is said to have been shot once in the head and once in the chest and was declared dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk says that cops are investigating the shooting. He says: “While he was sitting he was approached by an unidentified male who randomly shot at him.

“He was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for this incident forms part of the police investigation.” Police are yet to arrest a suspect. The Steenberg Community Police Forum (CPF) couldn’t confirm whether the incident was gang or taxi-related.

CPF spokesman Mark Rossouw says: “Crime in general has actually dipped and gang violence in Lavender Hill is not as rife as it normally is. “The shooting incident came as a surprise simply because the police have a better handle on crime in the area and on the gang violence in Lavender Hill.” Meanwhile, Joseph’s Facebook page was vol tributes from friends and family.

Family and friends at the scene in Retreat. Pictures: Leon Knipe Braiony Felicia Clarke Boonzaaier writes: “We are truly saddened by your cruel passing Moosa Joseph. “Everything still feels so unreal, the ones u left behind feel hopeless and broken as it's not an easy matter.” Isgak Maharaj Abrahams adds: “May Allah grant you the highest ranks in Jannah.”

Joseph was operating from Hanover to Retreat, according to a relative who spoke to Daily Voice. The relative, who asked to remain anonymous says that Moosa was a devoted father and passion at dancer, who always brought joy to those around him. He says: “It is with great sadness that I must share the news of the passing of my cousin, Moosa. He was a kind, loving person who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.