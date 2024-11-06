The Western Cape branch of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has broken ranks from its Mpumalanga counterpart regarding a so-called public lift ban, following a hectic incident where a motorist was “fined” R2500 for giving a potential taxi customer a ride. The chairperson of Mpumalanga Santaco, Fanyana Sibanyoni, announced on national television that they had “the authority” to prevent motorists from picking up hitch-hikers aka potential passengers on public roads.

“It’s our business. They are infringing on our rights because as taxi operators, we are the only ones who have a permit to pick up passengers,” Sibanyoni said in an interview with Newzroom Africa. A trending video on social media depict Santaco “patrollers“ intimidating and obstructing drivers who offered a ride to a pedestrian. According to IOL, Santaco spokesperson, Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said that if a motorist is travelling along a highway and spot a hitch-hiker along the way, you can stop and offer them a lift. However, if you charge that person for giving them a lift, then you are encroaching on taxi driver territory.

However, Santaco in the Western Cape says they don’t operate that way. Spokesman Makhosandile Tumana says they would never implement a “lift- ban” in the Western Cape: “Not at all, our operations are totally different.” In a statement on Santaco Western Cape’s Facebook page, they said the newly trending video was old.