Cape Town - The taxi boss and businessman arrested for serious crimes tried to bribe officials in prison, it was revealed in court on Monday. Bonke Makalala was arrested in December for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was in Pretoria with his girlfriend at the time of the arrest. Makalala appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on six charges dating back to 2018. On 17 August 2018, in Old Crossroads, Nyanga, the accused was arrested for possession of an unlicensed 9mm firearm.

A similar offence was allegedly committed in the same area in 2020. The accused is said to have shot and killed Masixole Batwali, who was a taxi boss, on December 13, 2019, and injuring a mother and child. During the formal bail hearing yesterday, State prosecutor Nico Breyl said: “While in custody in Malmesbury, the accused offered the correctional services officers ‘Christmas Boxes’ but they refused, and instead they reported the attempted bribery.”

Breyl told the court Makalala should remain in jail as he poses a danger to the public, saying: “There is an intimidation case that dates back to May 2023 in Delft. The person intimidated was murdered in October.” Makalala’s legal representative advocate Reuben Liddell told the court his client denies the allegations of attempted bribery. He also told the court that the taxi boss has three fixed addresses, in Khayelitsha, Blue Downs and Durbanville but the State said that this couldn’t be confirmed.

The attorney argued that Makalala has two children, while his mother relies on him financially and for transportation to the doctor as she suffers from hypertension. He read the 17-page affidavit which stated that the accused owns 17 taxis, four buses and has 42 employees. Makalala has no previous convictions, no outstanding warrants and three pending matters, in Blue Downs, Pretoria and Wynberg.