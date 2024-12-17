The Kaapse Klopse Voorsmakie made a spectacular return to the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, drawing a sold-out crowd for a vibrant celebration of Cape Town’s rich cultural heritage. With electrifying performances from the 18 minstrel troupes, the show offered a dazzling preview of the upcoming 2025 Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade.

And in a new development, the Tweede Nuwejaar Street Parade, which is Africa’s largest cultural festival, will take place on Saturday, 4 January. Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA)'s director Muneeb Gambino said the reason for the new date, instead of the traditional 2 January, was because it fell on a Thursday and had implications for Muslim participants. HAVING A JOL: Klopse entertained a sold-out Cape crowd He said the event usually runs until midnight and the Muslim holy day of Jumuah on a Friday already starts after sunset on a Thursday.

He says: “We don’t have the event when it clashes with either Jumuah or the Sabbath [Sundays] of the Christians.” Saturday’s excitement peaked with the Gr 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas, where One Stripe delivered a breathtaking victory in one of South Africa’s premier horseracing events. Gambino said the Voorsmakie was a big success. The 20 000 tickets to the event were free and snapped up within hours.

He adds: "We had everything covered from logistics to the experience for everyone, and had troops improve on their delivery as compared to last year. "We had all sorts of activities for the kids, including free popcorn and snacks. "The big ticket for us was the live streaming of the event. The quality of the footage, together with the visuals and sound, was a testament to the extraordinary effort and resources at the carnival.

“Hopefully we can extend that into other events to bring the experience to everyone who can’t make it to the stadium and Tweede Nuwejaar road march.” This sold-out occasion marked the third of eight featured racedays in the Cape Racing Summer Festival, which runs through to March 2025. Featuring the competing Minstrel Troupes from the KKKA, the Voorsmakie showcased their kwaai nuwe outfits, and choreographed routines.