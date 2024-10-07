The hitman behind the murder of Cape music legend Taliep Petersen is due to be released on parole this week. Meanwhile, the parole of mastermind Najwa Dirk is currently under review after Taliep’s family lodged an objection, saying she has shown no remorse.

However, the family said they have no problem with the release of Waheed Hassan, as he had clearly been rehabilitated, according to them. Department of Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo has confirmed that Hassan will be released tomorrow, but did not divulge any further information about his parole conditions, only saying: “Waheed Hassan was placed on parole on 8 October 2024.” Slain: Cape icon Taliep Petersen. Picture: supplied Taliep’s daughter A'eesha Petersen has wished Hassan well, saying: “May the adjustment of his reintegration into society be an easy journey Insha Allah Ameen. May all go well with him.”

Taliep’s sister, Maatoema Groenmeyer, says Hassan had shown remorse and had completed several rehabilitation programmes, showing a willingness to be forgiven. Maatoema says: “He has shown us all of his certificates [rehabilitation]. He said he regrets what he did.” During the trial, Hassan had even penned a letter, asking for forgiveness from his co-accused, Jefferson Snyders, who he said he had involved in the murder by being part of the robbery. Hassan had wept in court as the letter was read.

‘No remorse’: Ex-wife Najwa Dirk. Picture: Leon Lestrade Snyders passed away a few years ago, while Hassan received a 25-year prison sentence. Another accused, Abdoer Emjedi, who was sentenced to 24 years behind bars and served his minimum term after being convicted of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, was granted parole in 2020. Meanwhile, the Minister of Correctional Services, Dr Pieter Groenewald, is currently reviewing Najwa’s parole.

Najwa was expected to be released on 27 November, after being granted parole last month. But Groenewald suspended her parole. The minister said the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board (CSPRB) would do the review but could not indicate how long their findings would take.

Taliep's daughters, A'eesha and Fatiema, said they had forgiven Najwa but that she needed help psychologically. Maatoema said Najwa had shown no remorse and vowed to oppose her release. Groenewald’s spokesperson Eune Oelofsen said the family submitted representations to the Minister, contending that essential reports had not been duly considered.