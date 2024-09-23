Seven alleged 28 gang members are set to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today after they were busted in Table View with assault rifles, allegedly ahead of hit. The shocking incident on Friday night caused a commotion in the larney suburb as the Maitland Flying Squad swooped on the suspects, one of the them a woman, in Parklands.

According to a source, one of the men is a member of the 28s gang and was allegedly out for revenge after another skollie was killed in the area. “It was just over a week ago when this one guy was shot six times in Link Road. He ran away from his attackers but collapsed in the road. Evidence: 25 rounds of ammunition. Picture: supplied “The guy caught on Friday was allegedly planning a retaliation attack but was stopped before they could leave. They (cops) spotted a green Volkswagen and a white Mercedes-Benz parked near to each other near Ringwood Drive and approached the occupants.”

The source says when one of the men spotted the officers, he bolted and cops fired a warning shot. “The officers instructed all of them to lie on the floor and then a sergeant spotted the firearms. One of the suspects stood up and ran away. “The officers chased after him and fired a warning shot and that is when they were all arrested. They were found in possession of an AK47, an Uzzi rifle and ammunition. They also found 28s tjappies on one of the suspects.”

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, confirms the incident: “The arrest of the seven suspects comes amid an intelligence-driven operation by the Maitland Flying Squad after information was received about firearms in Ringwood Drive. “On arrival, officers found a Volkswagen T-Cross and a Mercedes-Benz. When approached, one of the suspects tried to run away but was caught by officers who chased after him and fired a warning shot. Next to the Mercedes, the officers found an AK,47 and an Uzzi.” Marked: 28s gang tjappies. Picture: supplied Pojie says the suspects aged between 28 and 36 are expected to make their first appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.