A fire at Table Mountain's lower cableway station left 400 visitors stranded, but quick action by firefighters ensured their safe return yesterday evening. City firefighters extinguished the fire along Tafelberg Road, after it was reported just after 1pm.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, said a bank of lithium batteries caught fire in the afternoon. “The fire has been extinguished, but staff remain on site to ensure that the batteries do not reignite, and that the area is safe,” Carelse said. 😱😱😱 going to be a long journey down the mountain Table mountain rd closed apparently 400 people are trapped at the top due to a fire at the lower cable car station pic.twitter.com/OhwV83P2rZ — Andyg AKA Bacon face 🐷 (@Who_flungdung) October 24, 2024 Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company managing director, Wahida Parker, said the fire impacted the parking garage.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation. “Lithium batteries that are used as back-up energy sources for operating the cable cars caught fire but the fire is now under control.” Parker said Tafelberg Road was closed to traffic.

“The cable cars are able to operate again... “While visitors were stuck at the top after the fire was reported, we assisted them with food and water to keep them as comfortable as possible. “We also alerted our colleagues at Cape Town Tourism to activate the Band-Aid project which assists tourists,” Parker said.

She said no injuries were reported on the incident. “We thank all visitors and members of the public for their understanding as we worked with authorities to bring the fire under control. “We also express our sincere thanks and appreciation to all the role players - Cape Town Fire Services, Cape Town Tourism, Table Mountain National Parks, Traffic Services, and all our other partners,” Parker said.

A separate fire along Signal Hill was also being monitored into the night. Carelse said: “A vegetation fire there was contained by 1pm, and has since been extinguished. Crews are conducting mop-up operations and monitoring for any potential flare ups.” In another incident, the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services were deployed to attend to a fire on the mountains in the Slanghoek/Goudini Spa area yesterday.