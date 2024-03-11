Police have identified two potential suspects 10 months after a deadly shooting in larney Constantia that left four Bulgarian nationals dead. On 25 May 2023, cops were called out to Evergreen Lane where they found the bodies of two women and two men, aged between 40 and 50.

The bodies were found in a vehicle, which had rammed through the gate of a property. At the time, cops said the motive for the murders was yet to be determined. On Friday, the Western Cape Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit released photos taken from CCTV footage of two persons of interest who might be able to shed light on the massacre.

Police said the two guys were seen driving the same VW Golf GTI that was seen at the site. Police spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana says the two men were seen driving the same VW Golf GTI that was seen at the crime scene. Manyana explains: "According to reports, four people were shot and killed in Constantia and six suspects were spotted fleeing the scene in a blue Hyundai and white VW Golf GTI. Later, two people were seen under a bridge on the N1 driving a white VW Passat and the same VW Golf GTI from the scene." The massacre, according to Ward 62 Councillor, Emile Langenhoven, has not had any lasting effects on the suburb.