Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of two security guards from World Class Protection Services who were shot and killed in Gugulethu last week. The two security guards from the company, based in Strandfontein Village, were parked in a company branded Datsun Go around 10:40am when unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing them.

At the time, police said the motive for the attack was under investigation. Yesterday police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg said an arrest has been made for the murders. “Provincial Serious Violent Crime detectives made a breakthrough in a double murder case which left two security guards with fatal gunshot wounds in NY108, Gugulethu on Tuesday, 26 November 2024.