The Surrey Estate Neighbourhood Watch (SENW) has called on locals to stick together and vowed not to allow their community to decline. SENW recently issued an important notice to residents regarding issues spilling over from neighbouring of Manenberg.

Thabit Barrends, SENW chairperson, says the notices was directed at youngsters and parents, and although they have made strides in addressing the issues, the ongoing concerns require immediate attention. SENW has expressed worries about late-night events, locals hanging out with well-known gangsters, drunk youth, and “inappropriate” parking, where people smoke, drink and possibly have sex in vehicles. Worried: Aslam Cassiem. Picture: supplied Other issues like street corner gatherings, drug abuse in parks and increasing crime are also under the spotlight.

“Our community has gone down, not in a sense that the people are bad but people are doing what they want to do and they shouldn’t. Parents should be parents,” Barrends explains. Ward councillor Aslam Cassiem says many of the ‘petty crimes’ in Surrey Estate originate from the Manenberg area. “But also not forgetting residents from the area, there are some of them that are guilty. Some youngsters are also participating in the activities of buying drugs,” he says.

The issue of locals and visitors wanting to carry out their business “discretely” is also a concern, according to Cassiem, because the neighbourhood is quiet. “They know there is kind of no surveillance, no one would be watching them and seeing what they are doing. But the neighbourhood watch is picking this up,” Cassiem says. SENW also highlighted that although the issues aren’t unique, by working together they can prevent their community from being overrun like others.