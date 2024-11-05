What should have been a peaceful Sunday turned into a nightmare for the family of Wesbank residents Gerrit Anthony and Katie Arendse. Gerrit, a 56-year-old father of five, was enjoying a game of pool at a local game shop in Millwood Street, when an unknown gunman ran into the shop, chasing a man and gunned him down, alongside Katie and another.

According to Gerrit’s wife of 13 years, Jennifer Anthony, 55, her day started as any other Sunday. She explains: “I was getting ready for church and asked Gerrit to start with lunch. I can still see him taking off his jacket and prepping the food. “He did it with so much joy, that was the husband he was, always wanting the best for his family.”

Pool lover: Gerrit Anthony, 56. Picture: Leon knipe When Jennifer got home she found her food on the table, and then started helping the couple’s laatlammetjie with a school project. She says: “Our son told me that his dad went to the game shop to play pool. The game shop was at one of his friends, so you will never find young people there. “Not even long after, I heard someone screaming hysterically at the front gate that I must come quick, Oom Hansie was shot.”

When Jennifer got there, she learnt that her friend Katie, 63, and her sister Kathleen Rudolph, 53, were also shot. She adds: “Someone explained that the fourth person that was shot was a younger person. “He ran into the shop. Hy wou geskuil het, someone ran after him en het net skote gevuur.

“My husband was shot in the head, Katie died in the ambulance, I am not sure where she was shot and my sister was rushed to Tygerberg Hospital, the bullet we heard travelled to her heart from her chest.” A hartseer Jennifer said her heart shattered in pieces seeing her beloved husband laying there. She says: “One thing about Gerrit is that he lived for us. He did odd jobs but every cent came to me, he would just ask me a small something for himself.