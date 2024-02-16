This was revealed on Thursday as the trio accused of robbing and murdering the Pinelands man returned to court.

After years of delays, the murder trial of Previn Pillay, whose body was chopped up and set alight at a train station, has finally been arranged by the Western Cape High Court.

Nearly four years after the horrific discovery at Hazendal train station in Athlone, it was revealed that Riefaat Loofer, Glenville Jansen and Franklin van Niekerk will face multiple charges including conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, murder and defeating the ends of justice for the events that led up to the death of the 29-year-old man.

Acting Deputy Judge President, Andre Le Grange, announced that the trial will start on 15 April and will run for approximately three months.

An angry Loofer shouted: “This place is pathetic! If I am so guilty, then trial me now.”