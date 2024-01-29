Stellenbosch University’s Student Representative Council (SRC) has called for an audit of all residences. This after a shocking discovery last week of two hidden room at the Wilgnehof residence, where punishment was seemingly meted out to male students who fell foul of an informal disciplinary committee.

SRC President, Phiwokuhle Qabaka said their current leadership was never informed of the existence of the so-called “house of horrors”. Qabaka says: “We looked at the minutes [when the discovery was made in March 2020], none of the current SRC was in office. “[At the time] this was raised with the management of the university and the Centre for Student Affairs.“What we were told this year, as all of this was unfolding, was that there had been an investigation that took place, it was quite a lengthy one, and there was a report written after the investigation. That report was not shared with us.

“What we’d like to see, as an SRC, is that the current House Committee [at Wilgenhof] is not allowed to perform any welcoming activities for first years because at this point we don’t know who to trust.” Last week, following the discovery of the two rooms during an audit of Wilgenhof, the university announced that it had set up a panel to probe the goings-on at the residence. Videos on social media show two rooms, painted in black, and bedaubed with graffiti in white paint with “disturbing” materials, including a drawing of three characters dressed in hoods.

The probe by the panel and subsequent repaint come following claims of abuse at the residence – some dating back for decades. The panel will consist of the university’s Deputy Registrar of Governance, Ethics and Compliance, an experienced independent Advocate from the Cape Bar and a former experienced university executive in higher education, who will review the situation will be asked to submit its report by the end of February. Stellenbosch University Rector, Professor Wim de Villiers, has moved to assure staff, students and parents that the university is attending to the matter with the seriousness.