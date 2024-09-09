Tributes have poured in for renowned struggle poet and journalist, James Matthews, who died in his sleep at the age of 95 in Cape Town on Saturday. Matthews, who was born in District Six, started working as a journalist and wrote for a variety of publications, including the Golden City Post and the Cape Times, as well as serving as the de facto news editor of the Muslim News newspaper in Cape Town.

His son Jimi said his father had been quite frail for the last few weeks, so it wasn't completely unexpected, although it still hit the family hard. “But we’re grateful that he died peacefully in his sleep, in his bed. And our view is that his time has come. He had lived a long life, a very productive life and so we, as a family, accept that; it’s the nature of things. “It's been a bit hard because in the past two years or 18 months, my sister passed away and a year ago my brother also passed away now my father so it’s been a lot to process.