Tributes have poured in for renowned struggle poet and journalist, James Matthews, who died in his sleep at the age of 95 in Cape Town on Saturday.
Matthews, who was born in District Six, started working as a journalist and wrote for a variety of publications, including the Golden City Post and the Cape Times, as well as serving as the de facto news editor of the Muslim News newspaper in Cape Town.
His son Jimi said his father had been quite frail for the last few weeks, so it wasn't completely unexpected, although it still hit the family hard.
“But we’re grateful that he died peacefully in his sleep, in his bed. And our view is that his time has come. He had lived a long life, a very productive life and so we, as a family, accept that; it’s the nature of things.
“It's been a bit hard because in the past two years or 18 months, my sister passed away and a year ago my brother also passed away now my father so it’s been a lot to process.
“He lived a very full life and we are thankful that he was not ill; he didn't suffer; basically, he died of old age,” Jimi adds.
Paying tribute, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said: “As prolific and talented as James Matthews was, he was so much more than just a writer and poet; he was integral to the anti-apartheid movement, giving a powerful voice through his writing to the oppressed. He was an important part of our province and country's artistic fabric. He will be sorely missed and his contribution is rightly celebrated.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “James Matthews’s voice will ring in our consciousness following his departure... We will be comforted by the many works he has left for us to revisit and by our memories of his appearances at rallies, ghoembas, the frontlines of street protests, and intimate circles of kindred creatives where, beret askew on his head, he would feed the souls and fighting spirit of those around him.