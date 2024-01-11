The Sea Point City Improvement District (SPCID) says they’ve noticed an increase in street children in the area who have become “aggressive and abusive” towards locals. Chairman Jacques Weber says initially, these children were primarily observed along Beach Road but now the youngsters are seen around the busy hubs in St Andrews Road, Clarens and Regent Road towards Queens where the larney restaurants are.

Weber says: “It appears that they have shifted their presence towards the business district as they perceive better opportunities for handouts such as food and money. “Regrettably, these children have often exhibited aggressive and abusive behaviour, causing distress, especially among women and elderly. Over the past few days, there have been reports of criminal incidents.” After spending Monday with their security team and witnessing guards deal with youths, he adds: “It is profoundly frustrating for our team as they operate within strict legal constraints, and the youths are well aware of these limitations.”

Sea Point CID chairman Jacques Weber. PHOTO: Supplied. Problem He says people choose to share their experiences on social media rather than report it to police, which poses a problem as it hampers the collection of reliable statistics and evidence needed to advocate for additional policing resources. Weber says he has spoken to local councillor Nicola Jowell about the issue, and will be engaging with the MEC of Social Development in the Western Cape.

“In the meantime, we are implementing several strategies: We have deployed additional security resources to hotspot areas. Our security team is closely monitoring the youth to limit their opportunities to intimidate people on the road. “We also urge the public to give responsibly to individuals living on the streets. Donations of food and money should be directed to NGOs and NPOs that facilitate the social development of these individuals, rather than directly to anyone on the street.” Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez says they are aware of the issue, explaining: “Most of the children we have assessed previously are from Kraaifontein and Kalksteenfontein. There is currently inadequate space in Child and Youth Care Centres to place all the children, thus other interventions need to be explored.