Mitchells Plain Strandfontein residents have welcomed the environmental impact of the proposed Strandfontein coastal node development. However, they have concerns over the access and space of the development.

A member of the Mitchells Plain Fishing Forum, Marion Misrole, said the Strandfontein coastal node development is an excellent idea as it is the only coastal line that isn’t developed compared to Muizenberg, Kalk Bay and Fish Hoek. Misrole says: “I would like to see a launching slip for the fishermen to go out to see, especially our Mitchells Plain fishermen. At the moment they need to go to other places to launch.

Excited: Daniel Christians. Picture supplied deal with the congestion on the road [Baden Powell Drive]? That road is congested all the time. What kind of housing is it going to be?” The City first called on residents to comment on its proposal to develop the neglected and underused Strandfontein coastal resort area into a mixed-use urban node development in November 2022. The proposed development, which is approximately 26 hectares, is located at the southern end of Strandfontein Road, north of the tidal pool and pavilion, and east of Fisherman’s Lane.

The proposal includes residential and retail opportunities, recreational facilities and a public space for markets. Ward 79 Councillor, Daniel Christians, said development in areas such as Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein has historically been marginalised, resulting in severe inequalities with respect to the distribution of employment opportunities, urban amenities, facilities and services. Ward 43 Councillor, Elton Jansen, said he wants to see this project succeed.