The Helderberg is now home to the top special needs educator in the Western Cape. This comes after Chadwin Bagley, 30, from the Rusthof LSEN school in Strand, received recognition for his exceptional work in educating special needs laaities.

Bagley was among fifteen peer-nominated recipients honoured at the 24th Western Cape Provincial Teaching Awards ceremony on Saturday. The onnie says: “The feeling is still sinking in, but ultimately I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. It has also boosted my enthusiasm for the profession, I want to do more now.” The Gordon's Bay resident has been a teacher at the school for the past five years where he teaches languages and performing arts to pupils aged 14 to 19.

An emotional Bangley says he wouldn't trade his job for anything because he finds inspiration in his children. “There were times that I would complain about things but when I see my learners accomplish something and I see the joy on their faces, it taught me to be grateful, they remind me every day,” he says. He adds:“ Because I work with teenagers, and they have intellectual, emotional and social challenges, it is pivotal for me to check in with them daily, talking a lot and doing house visits.”