The two Khayelitsha men accused of murdering City of Cape Town official, Bongeka Bidi, intend to apply for bail. Hlalanathi Dimayi, 26, and Thembinkosi Mtuzula, 46, made their second appearance at Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday following their arrest.

The duo were nabbed by officers of the Provincial Serious and Violence Crimes Unit less than 24 hours after the horrific shooting at the Strand municipal building. Dimayi was arrested on 8 January and Mtuzula was arrested the next day. They are alleged to be behind the murder of the 41-year-old Environmental Health official who was shot several times while she was parked in her silver Toyota Fortuner.

Bongeka Bidi.Picture:Supplied. Police recovered a white Opel Astra allegedly used in the shooting hours after the incident at Dimayi’s home in Site C, Khayelitsha. During the court proceedings, both men were represented by private attorneys who told the court that their clients intend to apply for bail. It was also revealed that Dimayi has two pending cases, but the State did not elaborate on the charges. Mtuzula has no pending cases, but was arrested after the investigating officer followed up on information. The Magistrate postponed the matter to next Thursday for the formal bail applications to be heard.