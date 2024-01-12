The Stormers are targeting a few familiar faces in a heavily South Africa-influenced Sale Sharks team in a Champions Cup clash of ‘frenemies’ at Cape Town Stadium tomorrow. Following a week’s break, the Stormers are back in action and reg to claim another big European scalp in their quest for a second appearance in the playoffs of the competition.

But, standing in the way of John Dobson’s team are the likes of former Stormers ysters Cobus Wiese and Ernst van Rhyn, who are among a host of locals in the Sale lineup. Of crossing swords with some familiar faces, Stormers centre Dan du Plessis tells the team’s website: “They have a few South Africans playing for them, some who have lots of experience in a Stormers or WP jersey. They will know the DNA of the Stormers.” Born and raised innie Kaap, Van Rhyn has been a hit since moving to England, earning praise for his work-rate and defence, and will be honger to tackle his ou pelle.

Meanwhile, Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani hopes getting stuck into Springbok bruisers Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez catches the eye of the national selectors. Dayimani says: “It’s a big game to measure yourself in. I’ve been playing since 2016 Super Rugby and have been on the ‘up and coming’ list for almost seven years. Sale Sharks’ Ernst van Rhyn during the Gallagher Premiership match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Eccles. Picture date: Friday November 3, 2023. “So this year I’m trying to change that. I want to break that [Bok] ceiling and hopefully I can reach greater heights.”