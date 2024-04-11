A local animal welfare organisation has been severely impacted by the recent “black south-easter”, with damages estimated between R30 000 and R40 000. The extreme weather, which started over the weekend, damaged the Khayelitsha-based Mdzananda Animal Clinic’s infrastructure, including fences, roofing and outdoor heating systems, required for heating the outside hospital cages.

This is where their animal patients rest and recover after procedures. Fundraising and communications executive of Mdzananda Animal Clinic, Marcelle du Plessis, said their main priority is to ensure the safety of animals in their care. “We are the only animal clinic and shelter in the vast community of Khayelitsha and close surrounding communities.

“The reality is that most pet guardians cannot afford private veterinary care and without our services, many sick or injured animals would live lives of pain or even die. “Homeless pets would also not have a place to go and would end up in the streets,” she said. The organisation is appealing to the public for any help or donations to ensure the continued operation of the clinic.

Marcelle said every contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of the animals in their care. “We simply have to find the money and repair the damage to ensure a safe environment for our animals. “This is an expense we were not expecting and has a significant impact on our budget to care for the sick, injured and homeless animals of Khayelitsha,” she said.