These days, planning for a matric ball is not only stressful but it can also be costly. Luckily, pupils will have the opportunity to choose a dazzling outfit without breaking the bank.

Friday, they get to choose from a range of more than 100 different styles and sizes at a matric thrift store from only R10 at the Kuils River Community Church. Organiser Kelly Morkel says: “The youth group at our church actually came up with the idea to raise funds to do an outreach and that is how the matric thrift came about. “Everything is donated, we reached out to the church community and then it just expanded to the greater community and everyone donated their clothing for those who are in need.

“Going to your matric ball is a celebration of the last 12 years that you have been at school and this thrift store takes a lot of pressure off single parents, grandparents, aunts or anyone who lives with a matriculant,” adds Morkel. Shoppers can choose from dresses, suits, shoes, ties, jewellery, clutch bags and shirts. The bonus is, you get to keep the clothes. “It is purely matrics who can choose their outfits, nobody can come and buy clothes,” cautions Morkel.

“Our first thrift was in July but it was short notice because we had it right after the school holidays. “We had quite a few things left over and that is why we are having a second one to help those in need as most of the matric balls are taking place from September month.” The thrift store is open from 6pm-8pm on Friday evening at Kuils River Community Church at 37 Parys Street.