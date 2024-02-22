Capetonians can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the notorious “death ship” which caused a stink across the peninsula has finally left our shores. Authorities have confirmed that the Al Kuwait vessel which is transporting up to 19 000 livestock from Brazil to the Middle East left the Port of Cape Town late on Tuesday night and continued on its journey.

The arrival of the vessel owned by the Al Mawashi shipping company caused an uproar on Monday. SMELL YOU LATER: Al Kuwait left for Iraq. Picture: Armand Hough / Independent Newspapers Authorities later revealed that the stench was as a result of the beeste being left to wallow in their own faeces after being on board the vessel for over two weeks. The NSPCA says the ship set sail after the required feed was loaded onto the vessel.

“Compromised animals were discovered, including diseased and injured animals. The NSPCA humanely euthanised eight cows aboard the ship and others were found dead. NSPCA veterinary consultant, Dr Bryce Marock, ensured veterinary treatment of other animals,” it states. The organisation says this incident serves as a reminder that the export of live animals by sea is a gruesome and outdated practice. “It underscores the urgent need for legislative reform and heightened global awareness to end this cruelty once and for all.”

BARBARIC: Livestock left in their faeces Woodstock resident Farieda Payne, 50, says they wish the ship a bon voyage and hope it never comes back. “We are all like Toni Braxton and we can finally ‘breathe again’. It was nauseating living like that, we hardly even ate. They are not welcome here in Cape Town treating animals like that.” Meanwhile MEC for Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, says the draft Western Cape Powers Bill calls for greater control over the port by local government.