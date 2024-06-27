Stellenbosch was placed on high alert on Wednesday following the murder of Cloetesville mom Harlen Meyer, who was gunned down. Heavily-armed cops and Law Enforcement stopped every young man they came across in the tight-knit community.

The mother of three was shot and killed while on her way to work on Wednesday morning. She had been running to safety when gunshots rang out, but was struck in the back and in the forehead. The 49-year-old woman died on the scene.

Slain: Mom of three Harlen Meyer. Picture: supplied Her hartseer brother Hilton Telemachus says he was still in bed when his nephew came to tell him that Harlen was lying in the road after the shooting. He says Harlen and a few other women walked together to work in the morning. He explains: “When I arrived at the scene my sister had already passed on. She was shot in the forehead and the back.

“The lady she was with told me that every morning they would go to the shop. And on Wednesday the gangsters were shooting at each other and that is how my sister was killed.” Horrific: The covered body of Meyer who was shot dead. Picture: supplied The emotional broer says he last saw the deceased on Tuesday evening. The tearful man adds: “She was sad about something and I told her she will be fine, and warned her not to walk around at night because it is dangerous. And then in the morning she was killed.

“Since last year, they have been shooting every day and night. Now they are shooting at innocent people like Harlen. “She was a mother to three people, and the only sister I had.” Community leader Felicity Roland urged residents to stand up against gangsterism.

Broer: Hilton Telemachus. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Roland says: “I’m just so tired of what is happening, but I won’t stop fighting for freedom for our people to walk safely to school and work and come back home for their children. “An innocent woman was killed on her way to work and that is unacceptable.” She says she went to the scene after the shooting.