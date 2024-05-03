Steenberg SAPS detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to help trace a missing man. Alistair Stanbull went missing on Monday, 29 April 2024, and has not been heard of since.

According to his family, he went on a hike. Police say his vehicle was located on Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday. Assist: Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “On Monday Alistair told his wife that he is going for a hike and left his premises in Steenberg and never returned.