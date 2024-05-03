Steenberg SAPS detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to help trace a missing man.
Alistair Stanbull went missing on Monday, 29 April 2024, and has not been heard of since.
According to his family, he went on a hike.
Police say his vehicle was located on Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday.
Police spokesman Sergeant Wesley Twigg says: “On Monday Alistair told his wife that he is going for a hike and left his premises in Steenberg and never returned.
“His vehicle was found on Ou Kaapse Weg on Tuesday morning.
“At the time of his disappearance he was wearing a grey long-sleeve t-shirt and a khaki hiking pants.”
Anyone with any information that can help with the investigation or knows the whereabouts of Alistair is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Sharel Voorman on 082 393 2558 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.