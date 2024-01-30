Cape Town - A Grade 8 learner at Cravenby High School is not only a South African pool champion in his age division, but is also a well-known musician. Luke Davids, 13, from Roosendal, Delft, started his pool career at the age of 10 after playing for a club that his dad was part of, called Bad Boys Pool Club.

Luke says: “My dad and a few members from Delft started a community pool league, which is where my pool career grew stronger. “I was then approached by a club called Invincible Pool Club to join in playing at a pool federation called Ikapa, where I was then chosen to go and play the South African nationals in Saldanha in 2022. I played very well for my first time, but lost. MANY TALENTS: Luke at pool “Last year I joined Lekker Jy Pool Club. In June, we won the South African Blackball Federation Cup in the under-15 category. We also participated in the South African 8-Ball National Championship in October, but lost in the finals of the team events.”

Luke adds that on weekends, he spends his time in the studio nurturing his second passion, which is music. He is part of a community record label called KNK Productions, where he recorded his song Girl Entertainer featuring Team Lynloos, which has earned him his stage name “Mr Girl Entertainer”. Luke Davids on stage. “The record label gives up-and-coming artists such as myself an opportunity to find our place in the music industry.

“I recorded my first track with them, called Is Jy Bereid?, which I featured with Luciano, aka Kingboy. That is where I found a passion for music.” Girl Entertainer was a hit on social media and has more than 185 000 views on YouTube and even had its own dance challenge on TikTok. Luke has joined a campaign with M.A.D CPT against violence on the Cape Flats and Palestine, and will feature on their track called Paliscape.