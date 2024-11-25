A Cape Flats cop who was accused of colluding with underworld kingpin, Nafiz Modack, has finally been released on bail after a three-year court battle for freedom. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Voice two days after his release from Goodwood Prison on Friday, former sergeant Ashley Tabisher on Sunday maintained his innocence, saying he is confident in the justice system.

The 42-year-old dad from Elsies River was catapulted into the limelight in May 2021 when a large contingent of his colleagues descended on his home and charged him with corruption. False link: Alleged kingpin Nafiz Modack. Picture: Independent Newspapers According to the State’s case, the former Anti-Gang Unit officer is accused of konkelling of Modack ally, Amaal Jantjies, to provide information about raids of the elite police unit - claims he has always denied. The State alleged that Tabisher received R10 000 and a cellphone from Jantjies, which he has denied.

Tabisher who has boldly defended himself in court, put the evidence of the Hawks to the test and shocked the court when Captain Trevor Shaw conceded they had no evidence that he received either cash or a cellphone. As the State closed it’s case last week, Tabisher notified Judge Robert Henney that he would be bringing an application to be acquitted. Accusations: Amaal Jantjies. Picture: Leon Lestrade However, the very next day, he said he was contacted by the State prosecutors who told him they would be releasing him on bail.

Tabisher tells the Daily Voice: “Advocate Blaine Lazarus came to the prison and said they would be releasing me on unopposed bail of R5000 bail.” His home has since been filled with former colleagues, neighbours and friends who were overjoyed at his release. Tabisher said after being reunited with his seven-year-old daughter, he realised what he had sacrificed for SAPS.

He shares: “When I looked at her, I realised what I gave up for the police. “My family had to lie to her and say I was sent away for work [because she would not have been able to understand]. “After all the years I worked and sacrificed my life to make the Cape Flats safe from gangsters, they did this, knowing that I did nothing wrong. Dit was stank vir dank.”