Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield has been charged with the murder of former Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie. The shocking announcement was made by the state prosecutor as Ralph and his wife Nicole Johnson returned to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning.

The notorious couple, who were informed as they appeared via a Teams meeting, are being charged with several others on an even growing charge sheet related to the murder of City staffer Wendy Kloppers. Sitting in Brandvlei Prison, Ralph watched as state prosecutor, Advocate Frank van Heerden, announced they were adding two more charges which included both the conspiracy to murder and murder charges. The notorious were informed as they appeared via a Teams meeting. Picture: Mahira Duval Staggie was murdered outside his Salt River home on 13 December 2019.

At the time a witness claimed several shots were fired at his silver Toyota Corolla parked outside his home in London Road shortly after 10am. “They just parked the car and he was in the passenger’s seat and the people who shot him parked their car up in the road. The gunman ran down the street and I think they were following them. “They went out and shot him and about eight to 10 gunshots. A male coloured guy ran up [the road] and they sped off,” an eyewitness said, who spoke on condition of anonymity.