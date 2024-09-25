Western Cape police are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation into the death of City of Cape Town staffer, Alistair Stanbull, as the state has officially withdrawn all the charges against him. The case involving a R2.5 million tender fraud scandal returned to the Bellville Commercial Crime Court on Friday where the state also revealed that a new accused may be added to the charge sheet.

Stanbull's disappearance earlier this year sent tongues wagging after the state revealed that they believed he was a ‘victim of foul play’. He was last seen on 29 April after going hiking near the Silvermine Nature Reserve. City staff embarked on searches along the mountain slopes but could not find him as Steenberg Police opened a missing persons dockets. A month later his body was mysteriously found in the same area. Stanbull, who was employed at the City’s Human Settlements Department, was implicated in a R2.5 million fraud case and was arrested along with another colleague Adam Majiet in November 2022 and later released on R10 000 bail.

At the time the state alleged that the employees of a construction company, including the directors, had supplied false invoices to the City and allegedly misrepresented some of the work they charged for as being finalised. Stanbull and Majiet allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised even though they knew the work was not completed. They were charged alongside Asif Khan, Abdul Khan, Uwais Khan, Irfaan Khan and Abdullahtief Abrahams from Ilitha Painters and Decorators, on charges of fraud, attempted forgery and unlawfully interfering with the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy.

On Friday Stanbull's death certificate was presented at court and all the charges was dropped against him. The case was postponed to 20 November. Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk says the investigation into Stanbull’s death is still ongoing.