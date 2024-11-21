A trial date has finally been set for the R2.5 million tender fraud case involving slain City staffer Alistair Stanbull and construction bosses at the Bellville Commercial Crimes Court. Months after the death of Stanbull, it has been determined that his co-accused will stand trial in June next year.

Stanbull, who was employed at the City’s Human Settlements Department, disappeared on 29 April after going for a hike. His decomposed body was found at the Silvermine Nature Reserve. He was implicated in a R2.5 million fraud scandal and was arrested along with another colleague in November 2022 and later released on R10 000 bail.

It is alleged that the employees of a construction company, including the directors, supplied false invoices to the City and misrepresented some of the work they charged for as being finalised. Alistair Stanbull Stanbull and his colleague allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised even though they knew the work was not completed. During court proceedings yesterday Asif Khan, Abdul Khan, Uwais Khan, Irfaan Khan and Abdullahtief Abrahams from Ilitha Painters and Decorators appeared alongside Stanbull’s colleague Adam Majiet on charges of fraud, attempted forgery and unlawfully interfering with the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy.