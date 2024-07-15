DNA tests conducted on the decomposed body found at the Silvermine Nature Reserve have confirmed the identity of missing City of Cape Town staffer, Alistair Stanbull. While police have yet to indicate whether they are now investigating a murder docket amid claims that Stanbull was a victim of foul play, his former employer has confirmed that DNA tests were completed and Stanbull was laid to rest a few weeks ago.

Stanbull’s mysterious disappearance on 29 April caused a stir when he went missing after allegedly going hiking. Stanbull, who was employed at the City’s Human Settlements Department, was implicated in a R2.5 million fraud scandal and was arrested along with his colleague Adam Majiet in November 2022 and later released on R10 000 bail. Manhunt: City sent out a large search party. Picture: supplied The State alleged that the employees of a construction company, including the directors, supplied false invoices to the City and allegedly misrepresented some of the work they charged for as being finalised.

Stanbull and Majiet allegedly allowed the invoices to be authorised. Stanbull was reported missing on 29 April and rescue teams searched the mountain slopes for days with no results. A week before Stanbull was set to return to court, police revealed that officers from Kirstenhof SAPS were called to a scene where a decomposed body was found.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi , said an autopsy would be conducted to confirm the cause of death and an inquest docket was registered for further investigation. Speaking to the Daily Voice this week, City manager Lungelo Mbandazayo, confirmed they had been informed of the outcome of the DNA tests. Mbandazayo says: "I can confirm that we were informed that the DNA tests confirmed his identity and he was buried several weeks ago. As things stand, the disciplinary process undertaken by the City has been brought to a halt as a result of his death.

“At the time of his death he was facing disciplinary action. In terms of the criminal case they normally withdraw the charges when an accused passes on but that investigation is a SAPS investigation." During the last court appearance for the fraud case in June, Stanbull's absence was explained by the prosecutor. Majiet, along with Asif Khan, Abdul Khan, Uwais Khan, Irfaan Khan and Abdullahtief Abrahams from Ilitha Painters and Decorators appeared on charges of fraud, attempted forgery and unlawfully interfering with the City’s Supply Chain Management Policy.