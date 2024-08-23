The man who was dubbed the "Strand Stabber" after he allegedly violently killed his girlfriend has once again changed his legal representation. Charles Appolis appeared in the Strand Regional Court on Wednesday, where the trial was expected to kick off following the brutal death of his partner, Nadia Lotz.

The couple was driving in a car with a friend on 4 March 2023 when Appolis, who was in the back seat, leaned forward and slit the mother of three’s throat. Nadia tried to jump out of the moving car but later died on the side walk. Appolis is facing a charge of murder in the wake of the horrific event that stunned the Strand community.

During Wednesday’s court proceedings, Appolis once again requested to change his legal counsel. The accused is set to appoint his own private attorney again after his previous defence lawyer withdrew herself as his legal representative earlier this year. The start of the trial was then postponed to 4 September 2024 due to the absence of Appolis' lawyer.

On Wednesday Appolis was given a stern warning from the Magistrate that the trial will start on the next court date, regardless of whether he has a new lawyer or not. Nadia’s family, community members, and witnesses were all present, hoping for the trial to start, but were left disappointed by the delay. Zorah Motasi, a Strand activist from Vroue in Aksie, believes that Appolis is playing mind games and urges all individuals involved in the field of gender-based violence to meet with the state prosecutor to address the issue of him allegedly wasting the court’s time.