A man was allegedly stabbed in the heart by his girlfriend on Women’s Day. Jacobus Benjamin, 48, was found lying dead on the ground outside the toilet of his Felicia Street, Retreat home.

His partner and the mother of his daughter, Anthea Josephs, has been arrested. According to the deceased’s sister Leandra Benjamin, the father-of-one was stabbed after a braai on Friday night. Shock: Leandre Benjamin shows where her brother Jacobus, right, was foun. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. The hartseer sister says: “She had stabbed my brother three times before and then this time she killed him with a knife in his heart.

“On Friday, around 9.30pm we found the body. We don't know how long he had been lying there. “Ayanda, who lives in the main house, was alerted by Anthea and Ayanda went to check on him and found that he had no pulse. “My brother didn’t drink that day, he was quiet and cleaning the yard and when he was done, Ayanda asked Jacobus if he could make a fire for their braai.

“He then went to his flat at the back where he ended up with a knife wound in his chest.” In pain: Jacobus’ mom and sister. Picture: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers. Leandre says her brother had no defensive wounds. “Anthea wasn’t hurt, she had no scratches. No one heard them fighting as they normally would. I think she attacked him as he was coming out of the toilet which is outside the flat.”

The grieving woman says the couple had a deurmekaar relationship. She explains: “They were both toxic, they always fought whenever they drank. “My mother tried to keep them apart and even reached out to Anthea’s family so they could intervene but they said they didn’t want to get involved.

“My mother has been to the church to have them separated, but Anthea always came back. “She didn’t always stay with Jacobus, she moved in with him a few months ago and she refused to go home. “They had been apart for three years and then they got back together in November last year.”

Murder weapon: Steak knife. Picture: supplied Leandra says Josephs made her first appearance in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a murder charge on Monday. She shares: “I am worried that the justice system will fail me because it is easy to believe a woman when they are hurt. “A woman screams and people run to her but because of that [gender-based violence] pandemic in this country, my brother's case might be pushed to the side. We need the court to be objective.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says Steenberg police registered a murder case for investigation. Twigg reports: “Police members were called to the crime scene where they found the victim with a stab wound to his chest. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.