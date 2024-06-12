Strandfontein residents are angry with the City of Cape Town for failing to repair street lights after a man was viciously attacked in the dark. The heartbroken mother of Ricardo Mitchell says the municipality let her family down after they repeatedly reported the broken street lights in Manta Way.

Mom Julia says her 38-year-old son was returning home on Saturday shortly before midnight and was forced to use the torch on his cellphone to see the boot of his car. Help out: Dames wipes Mitchell’s face. Picture: supplied The hartseer ma explains: “Ricardo parks at the neighbour’s house as there is a fence and after he pulled in, he got out of his car and went to the boot. “He had to use the torch of his phone as the street lights are not working and that is when these guys attacked him and started stabbing him from behind.

“He was stabbed seven times. Twice in the back, under his armpits, once under the arm and into his lungs and they punctured his artery. All of this for a cellphone.” Julia says her quick-thinking neighbour Dawn Dames opened her door for her son and sought help. The mom adds: “She ran to the Charles family who runs the swim school and they rushed him to Melomed Hospital.

Stable state: Ricardo Mitchell, 38. Picture: supplied “He is in a stable condition now but he could have been dead because of street lights. The City let us down.” The angry mother says she called ward councillor Elton Jansen the next day and the lights were “miraculously” fixed on the same day. Jansen says he called the area manager directly and asked for immediate repair works.

Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, confirms the broken street lights were reported. But she says when there are duplicate calls logged for the same request in an area, these duplicates must be closed so the system is not clogged unnecessarily which may cause further delays. Van Reenen explains: “Severe electricity infrastructure vandalism and theft is having an impact on a number of areas in the city, with many streetlights suffering repeated vandalism.

“As soon as it is repaired, many are vandalised again. Area South, which includes Strandfontein, is particularly impacted.” Backlog: City’s Beverley van Reenen. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms police are investigating the attack. He says: “Reports suggested that the complainant, a 38-year-old man arrived at his residence in Manta Way, Strandfontein on Saturday at around 11.30pm.