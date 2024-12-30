St Luke’s Combined Hospices has clarified that while its in-patient unit in Kenilworth will be closing, their services to patients and their families will continue. For 44 years, the not-for-profit company has been providing palliative care and support to terminally ill patients and their families.

And while its 10 bed in-patient unit situated in Harfield Road will close, other services will be continuing through its community-based care and Day Hospices. St Luke's Combined Hospices CEO Dr Ronita Mahilall said the aim was to provide palliative and end-of-life care for terminally ill patients and their families through three models. “The one is caring for the patient in the comfort of his or her own home by our interdisciplinary team that is made up of our doctors, nurses, social workers, spiritual and bereavement counsellors.

“The other model of care is to provide palliative care and end of life care in the community through our Day Hospices, and the third model of care was our inpatient unit based in Kenilworth.” The decision to close the in-patient unit has come following observations and trends seen internationally, nationally and locally. The last patient was discharged on December 18. BIG CHANGES: St Luke’s Compbined Hospices “And the trend we’ve noticed is, patients prefer to be cared for and to pass on in the comfort of their own homes and within the community within which they live…” Dr Mahilall explains.

The organisation provides care for an average 630 terminally ill patients every day. At least once in three months, the organisation also arranges excursions to places such as Table Mountain. “So we’re trying to make wishes come true as well. So we’re going to continue and intensify and accelerate our community based and home based palliative care.” [email protected]