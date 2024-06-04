The dangers of illegal spinning are again under the spotlight after a spectator was knocked over at a well-known underground event. The video of the incident which has since gone viral was captured on Sunday at a burnout near the Heideveld train station.

In the video, an excited male spectator dressed in a white hoodie gets onto the tar pitch as a modified BMW slat donuts. As the vehicle swerves, and takes a sharp turn, the spectator is knocked to the ground as the car’s boot hits him. The extent of his injuries are unknown. Vision: Jonathan Schaffers. Picture: supplied Local ward councillor Anthony Moses says the event had gone quiet for some time until Sunday’s incident.

Although the incident was not reported to the police, it has once again brought attention to how dangerous illegal spinning events are, says Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith. Smith explains: “Certainly the spinning events are amongst those because of the risk of injury to public participants and the extent to which they come in hand with anti-social behaviour and other stuff.” Smith says they do respond to complaints, but it sometimes it requires a lot of resources.

Safety hazard: Man is in front of car. Picture: supplied He adds: “When you show up with two or four vehicles and you are dealing with a crowd of 400 or 800 people, the crowd gets violent. They smash up your cars and injure your officers. You have to commit a lot of resources for this.” Jonathan Schaffers of Supporting People In Need (SPIN) says although they do not condone it, there is no support from local governments hence why these types of illegal spinning events occur. He says: “When they relocated the event to Killarney that is when the guys took it into their own hands to do it on any space, unsafely, which we do not condone.

“But without the proper support from the government, it's not going to stop. It's the same as racing.” Schaffers says spinning used to be safe and structured when it was at ‘The Hills’ in Lentegeur. The Hills was granted permission to operate under the City, but members of the public raised concerns about it.

Schaffers adds: “When that was taken away, it created so many other avenues for the people doing it on the street and putting people’s lives at risk.” Grand Master DJ Ready D, real name Deon Daniels who is also a motorsport enthusiast says the video proves that these events are extremely dangerous when not properly organised and controlled. The Cape icon explains: “If you want the event in the community, the people that are attending and those responsible for making it happen should figure out a safe way to do it.