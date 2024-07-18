Residents who live at the back of Spine Road High in Mitchells Plain say their homes have been flooded due a ‘defective’ storm water pipe that was installed at the school. Separating the residents of Zenith Road from the school is a wall and fence, however they say the water coming from the pipe at the school has been seeping into their homes.

Trevina Swart, 29, says they’ve been fighting a losing battle keeping the water out of their homes when it rains. “The pipe was placed last year when they built additional classrooms, not considering the community and the drain is facing my house specifically. “The water goes into my home. I went to the school and was told that they need to report the matter to the department of education.”

Sopnat: Trevina Swart’s home onderwater. Pictures: supplied She says with the heavy rains last week, it was chaos. “We had to knock out our sliding door for the water to run out, which we recently renovated.” She says her built-in cupboards and washing machine is also damaged.

Neighbour Tina Breton, 57 says she can’t proceed with the sale of her home as the walls are now damaged. “The attorney said I can’t continue with the sale unless the school sorts out the damages. All I want for them is to redirect the pipe and reimburse me for paint and primer as the whole place was painted out and ready for transfer.” WCED spokesperson Bronnagh Hammond said that they were aware of the complaints and will investigate the circumstances.